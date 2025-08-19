BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Chinese foreign minister to co-chair strategic dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday

  • Visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan, China
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 03:20pm

Foreign Minister and member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, will be visiting Pakistan for co-chairing the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue to be held in Islamabad on Thursday.

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’, and reaffirm support on the issues of respective core interests.

The FO said the visit is also part of the regular high-level exchanges to enhance economic and trade cooperation, and reaffirms Pakistan and China joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

Yi will be visiting Pakistan for the first time since India’s cross-border attack in May. He met with Field Marshal Munir in Beijing a few weeks prior, which is thought to have strengthened the “ironclad” connection between Beijing and Islamabad.

A day ago, the 10th Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament was held in Beijing wherein the two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to global and regional peace and security.

Additional Secretary of Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security Division at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Tahir Andrabi and Director General of Department of Arms Control at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Sun Xiaobo led their respective delegations at the forum in Beijing.

The two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to global and regional peace and security. They also reviewed the situation in South Asia, with particular emphasis on the challenges to security and strategic stability, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

