World

Zelenskiyy says security guarantees for Ukraine to be worked out within 10 days

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2025 08:45am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said on Tuesday after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders that security guarantees for Kyiv will likely be worked out within 10 days.

“Security guarantees will probably be ‘unpacked’ by our partners, and more and more details will emerge. All of this will somehow be formalised on paper within the next week to 10 days,” Zelenskiyy said at broadcast press briefing after his meetings.

Trump told Zelenskiyy on Monday that the United States would help guarantee Ukraine’s security in any deal to end Russia’s war there, though the extent of any assistance was not immediately clear.

“It is important that the United States is sending a clear signal that it will be among the countries helping to coordinate and will also be a participant in the security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelenskiyy said. “I believe this is a major step forward.”

Although a peace deal appeared far from imminent after the meetings in Washington, Zelenskiyy said his Monday meeting with Trump was his “best” so far.

He also said Ukraine was ready to meet with Russia in “any format” and that territorial issues would be discussed on a bilateral level with Russian President Vladimir Putin - but no dates for a possible meeting with Moscow have been scheduled yet.

“The question of territories is something we will leave between me and Putin,” Zelenskiyy said.

He added that a part of security guarantees for Ukraine is a package of U.S. weapons “which primarily includes aircraft, air defence systems,” among others.

“There indeed is a package with our proposals worth $90 billion,” Zelenskiyy said.

“And we have agreements with the U.S. president that when our export opens, they will buy Ukrainian drones. This is important for us.”

