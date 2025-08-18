Zelenskyy returns to site of stunning Oval Office shouting match

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returns to the Oval Office on Monday for the first time since a spectacularly tense exchange with Donald Trump saw their talks cut short and question marks raised over future US support.

At the February 28 meeting, Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy on live television, accusing him of being ungrateful for US aid provided since Russia’s invasion three years prior, and pressing for quick negotiations to end the war.

The hostile confrontation marked a turning point in Kyiv-Washington relations, which had been warm under former president Joe Biden, and raised fears that Trump would cut off US military support.

The scene quickly devolved at the end of a long question-and-answer session with the press.

Vance accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful” and displaying ingratitude for Trump’s diplomatic efforts, after the Ukrainian leader expressed skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be trusted given his repeated violations of earlier agreements.

As Zelenskyy defended his position in his non-native English, Trump was enraged by the Ukrainian leader’s suggestion that while the United States was currently far from the fighting, “you will feel it in the future” if they appeased Putin.

“You don’t know that. You don’t know that. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel,” railed Trump, before adding: “You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now.”

As tempers flared, Vance demanded Zelenskyy thank the United States for the billions provided to Kyiv in military aid.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” he asked. When Zelenskyy attempted to respond, he was silenced by Trump.

“No, no. You’ve done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble,” said Trump, cutting Zelenskyy off.

The Ukrainian leader left the White House shortly after, without signing a mineral rights deal that was a key reason for his visit.

In the ensuing days, the United States temporarily cut off military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, heightening European fears that Trump would side with Putin in trying to end the conflict.

Shifting tides

Much water has since flowed under the bridge, however.

Trump, who has in the past expressed his admiration for Putin, began to lose patience with the Russian leader, as Moscow kept up its military offensive even as US special envoy Steve Witkoff engaged in feverish diplomacy to achieve a ceasefire.

In April, Trump met with Zelenskyy at the Vatican, and accused Putin of “tapping me along” without delivering on promises.

Days later, Ukraine and the United States finally signed a minerals deal, which Trump had earlier referred to as compensation for US aid. The two leaders also met face-to-face in June on the sidelines of the NATO summit at The Hague.

On Friday, Trump met with Putin in Alaska to discuss the Ukrainian conflict, promising to run any proposals by both Ukraine and its European allies before agreeing to a deal.

Shortly after the Putin summit, Trump invited Zelenskyy to the Oval Office.

Europeans to back Zelenskiyy in Washington as Trump presses Ukraine deal

Perhaps wary of the contours of the previous diplomatic dust-up, Zelenskyy quickly said he was “grateful for the invitation.”

On the latter front, the Trump administration says it is now open to providing Ukraine security guarantees, a shift hailed Sunday by Ukrainian and European leaders.

Zelenskyy is expected to first meet one-on-one with Trump, before they are joined by European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, a European government source said.

According to US broadcaster CNN, Zelensky’s former sparring partner – Vice President Vance – will also be present.