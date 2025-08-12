BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.71%)
DCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 186.24 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.79%)
FCCL 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.67%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 165.06 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.46%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.21%)
NBP 141.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.94%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.9%)
PREMA 38.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.74%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,129 Increased By 50 (0.33%)
BR30 42,776 Increased By 206.6 (0.49%)
KSE100 147,780 Increased By 849.8 (0.58%)
KSE30 45,286 Increased By 182.3 (0.4%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump to host South Korean president Aug 25: Seoul

AFP Published 12 Aug, 2025 01:28pm

SEOUL: US President Donald Trump will host his South Korean counterpart on August 25 to hammer out details of their recent trade deal and discuss chips, shipbuilding and other topics, Seoul said Tuesday.

In return for cutting threatened tariffs of 25 percent to 15 percent, Trump said on July 31 that South Korea would “give” to the United States $350 billion for investments and buy $100 billion of energy products.

Trump also said that South Korea agreed to invest an additional “large sum of money”, the level of which would be announced when President Lee Jae Myung visits the White House.

Lee’s office said that the meeting would be about developing the alliance into a “future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership” in response to the evolving global security and economic environment.

Trump and Lee will discuss cooperation “in manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors, batteries and shipbuilding, as well as in economic security partnerships covering advanced technologies, critical minerals and other areas,” spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

South Korea says timing of US tariff cut on autos not decided

South Korean officials have said that Seoul’s commitment to help the United States revive its shipbuilding industry was instrumental in reaching the trade deal.

South Korea’s shipbuilding industry is the world’s second-largest following China, with the United States lagging far behind both.

Washington is also increasingly looking to overseas shipyards to strengthen its Asia-Pacific military operations, positioning South Korea as a key defence partner.

In 2024, Hanwha Ocean, one of South Korea’s largest shipbuilders, became the first non-US company authorised to conduct dry-dock maintenance on a US Navy vessel.

The leaders’ summit will be their first since Lee’s election in June, which followed the impeachment of his predecessor after he declared martial law.

south korea Trump tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Trump to host South Korean president Aug 25: Seoul

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

FIA arrests three more illegal currency dealers in Quetta

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Pakistan’s exporters urge policy support to capitalise on US tariff cut

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil inches up as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Read more stories