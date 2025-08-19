BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed

Naveed Siddiqui Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The UN Refugee Agency –the UNHCR and Afghanistan have emphasised that, considering the limited timeframe for repatriation of Afghan refugees, additional time is required to ensure the transfer of personal belongings and the dignified return of refugees.

Philippa Candler, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Islamabad called on Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Afghanistan to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and the challenges arising from the risk of their forced deportation from September 1, 2025. This was mentioned in a statement issued by Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad.

It was further underlined that immediate attention must be given to vulnerable groups, including intercultural marriages, students, and patients suffering from serious illnesses, in order to prevent family separation and disruption of education and medical treatment.

Ambassador Shakeeb highlighted that, given the limited number of operational crossing points between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the opening of additional routes is essential to facilitate voluntary repatriation. He also stressed the need to expand VRC centres, establish mobile teams in camps, and examine the possibility of waiving the requirement to present the PoR card at the time of repatriation, otherwise.

Pakistan UNHCR Afghan refugees Afghan refugees repatriation

