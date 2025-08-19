Bailable arrest warrants of Pervez Elahi issued

LAHORE: A Special Court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants of PTI President Pervez Elahi in a money laundering case due to his continuous failure to attend the court proceedings.

Pervez Elahi’s son Moonis has already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Earlier, counsel of Pervez Elahi filed an application seeking his exemption from personal appearance.

However, the court dismissed the plea, expressing displeasure over Pervez Elahi’s repeated absences.

The court, therefore, issued arrest warrants of the former Punjab Chief Minister and adjourned the hearing for a week.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) alleged that the sons and the daughters-in-law of the former chief minister committed money laundering through a peon of the Punjab Assembly Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti.

The agency said unexplained transactions of millions of rupees had been traced in the accounts of the peon and the children of Pervez Elahi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025