Markets Print 2025-08-19
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 18, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 283.45 284.50 AED 77.18 77.45
EURO 330.41 332.52 SAR 75.42 75.70
GBP 382.92 385.23 INTERBANK 282.05 282.15
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
