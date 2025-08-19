Markets Print 2025-08-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 18, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 148,196.42
High: 148,395.72
Low: 146,403.65
Net Change: 1,704.79
Volume (000): 229,069
Value (000): 27,785,851
Makt Cap (000) 4,409,123,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,024.81
NET CH (+) 144.35
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,069.06
NET CH (+) 376.90
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 44,263.13
NET CH (+) 643.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,656.40
NET CH (+) 251.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,957.95
NET CH (+) 86.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,338.42
NET CH (-) 2.57
------------------------------------
As on: 18-Aug-2025
====================================
