BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 192.50 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (4.46%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
HUBC 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.04%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
MLCF 89.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.42%)
NBP 147.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
PAEL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.59%)
PREMA 42.86 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (10.01%)
PRL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SNGP 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.43%)
SSGC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,103 Increased By 140.9 (0.94%)
BR30 42,619 Increased By 540.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 148,196 Increased By 1704.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 45,271 Increased By 438.2 (0.98%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 18, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 18, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                148,196.42
High:                     148,395.72
Low:                      146,403.65
Net Change:                 1,704.79
Volume (000):                229,069
Value (000):              27,785,851
Makt Cap (000)         4,409,123,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,024.81
NET CH                    (+) 144.35
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,069.06
NET CH                    (+) 376.90
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 44,263.13
NET CH                    (+) 643.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,656.40
NET CH                    (+) 251.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,957.95
NET CH                     (+) 86.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,338.42
NET CH                      (-) 2.57
------------------------------------
As on:                   18-Aug-2025
====================================

