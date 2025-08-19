KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 18, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 148,196.42 High: 148,395.72 Low: 146,403.65 Net Change: 1,704.79 Volume (000): 229,069 Value (000): 27,785,851 Makt Cap (000) 4,409,123,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,024.81 NET CH (+) 144.35 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,069.06 NET CH (+) 376.90 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 44,263.13 NET CH (+) 643.20 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,656.40 NET CH (+) 251.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,957.95 NET CH (+) 86.68 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,338.42 NET CH (-) 2.57 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-Aug-2025 ====================================

