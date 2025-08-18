BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
DCL 12.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 185.70 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.77%)
FCCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.56%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
HUBC 160.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.72%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.11%)
NBP 144.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.28%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 183.20 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.1%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.39%)
PRL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
TRG 57.07 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.31%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 15,049 Increased By 86.4 (0.58%)
BR30 42,444 Increased By 365.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 147,373 Increased By 881.4 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,020 Increased By 187.1 (0.42%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares flat as investors await Ukraine talks

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 01:45pm

European shares were little changed in early trade on Monday, with investors on the watch for Ukraine and European leaders’ meeting with US President Donald Trump, following a Russia-US summit that ended without an immediate agreement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index were flat, as of 0704 GMT, after logging a second straight weekly gain on Friday.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Trump along with other European leaders in a bid to draw out a peace deal that will not favour Moscow.

Trump met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday and agreed that a peace deal should be worked upon without a ceasefire.

Novo Nordisk added 4.1% after the drugmaker’ s weight-loss drug Wegovy received an accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat a serious liver condition.

Vestas shares jumped 9.7% and ranked among the top gainer on the STOXX 600 after IRS safe harbor guidelines. Commerzbank fell 3.7%, after Deutsche Bank cut the stock’s rating to “Hold” from “Buy”.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares flat as investors await Ukraine talks

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for collective response to climate change

Two new polio cases push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 21

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Zelenskyy returns to site of stunning Oval Office shouting match

Pakistan’s Zarea successfully exports first consignment to UAE

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

Read more stories