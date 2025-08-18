European shares flat as investors await Ukraine talks

European shares were little changed in early trade on Monday, with investors on the watch for Ukraine and European leaders’ meeting with US President Donald Trump, following a Russia-US summit that ended without an immediate agreement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index were flat, as of 0704 GMT, after logging a second straight weekly gain on Friday.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Trump along with other European leaders in a bid to draw out a peace deal that will not favour Moscow.

Trump met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday and agreed that a peace deal should be worked upon without a ceasefire.

Novo Nordisk added 4.1% after the drugmaker’ s weight-loss drug Wegovy received an accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat a serious liver condition.

Vestas shares jumped 9.7% and ranked among the top gainer on the STOXX 600 after IRS safe harbor guidelines. Commerzbank fell 3.7%, after Deutsche Bank cut the stock’s rating to “Hold” from “Buy”.