BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-16

European shares log second weekly gain, focus on Trump-Putin talks

Reuters Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 07:17am

FRANKFURT: European shares came off multi-month highs on Friday, as declines in heavyweight tech and financial shares offset gains from some corporate earnings, while investors monitored a crucial US-Russia summit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% lower, after hitting a near five-month high earlier in the session.

Investor focus was on a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska later in the day that investors hope could pave the way for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Trump said he would not negotiate on behalf of Ukraine and would let Kyiv decide whether to engage in territorial swaps with Russia.

Analysts at Jefferies said that any progress towards de-escalation could benefit consumer, construction, materials and growth-oriented sectors, which have been relatively underinvested in Europe. Aerospace and defence stocks fell 0.8% ahead of the summit.

Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, said: “Barring something truly outrageous - positive or negative - markets are not necessarily treating it (US-Russia summit) as important from a market point of view.”

Technology stocks fell 0.6%, weighing on the STOXX 600 index.

ASML, the world’s biggest supplier of computer chip-making equipment, fell 1% after US peer Applied Materials lowered its fourth-quarter earnings forecast due to weak demand in China and impacts from tariff uncertainty.

The Dutch firm had issued a similar warning in mid-July, saying it might not achieve its 2026 growth forecast. Chip stocks BE Semiconductor and ASMI dropped 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

On the flip side, miners were the top gainers, adding 0.8%. Antofagasta rose 1.2% after a jump in half-year core earnings on Thursday, helping peers, including Anglo American.

Healthcare shares, which have taken a beating this year from uncertainty around Trump’s pharma tariffs, were on track for a recovery.

The healthcare index logged its seventh consecutive session of gains, its longest streak since late January.

European shares Europe stocks European STOXX 600 index Trump Putin talks

Comments

200 characters

European shares log second weekly gain, focus on Trump-Putin talks

Pakistan govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Pakistan govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74% YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories