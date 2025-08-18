BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.27 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.22%)
DCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 185.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.66%)
FCCL 50.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.72%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
GCIL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.55%)
HUBC 160.55 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.07%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.15%)
NBP 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.27%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
PPL 183.30 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (2.15%)
PREMA 40.44 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.8%)
PRL 31.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PTC 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 117.88 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.19%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,036 Increased By 73.9 (0.49%)
BR30 42,424 Increased By 345.2 (0.82%)
KSE100 147,371 Increased By 879 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,022 Increased By 189.9 (0.42%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German foreign minister urges more pressure on Russia before Trump–Zelenskiyy meeting

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 12:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday called for stepped-up pressure on Russia, including more aid for Ukraine, to push Moscow into concessions toward a “just and lasting peace.”

Wadephul spoke in Tokyo as US President Donald Trump prepares to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy and European leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The gathering follows Trump’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. “It is probably not an exaggeration to say the whole world is looking to Washington,” he said at a press briefing alongside Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

“Firm security guarantees are central” because “Ukraine must be able to defend itself effectively even after a ceasefire and peace agreement,” he added.

Trump will seek to squeeze Ukraine ceasefire deal out of Putin at Alaska summit

Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders met Sunday to bolster Zelenskiyy’s hand ahead of the White House meeting.

They welcomed US talk of a security guarantee for Ukraine but said Kyiv must be included in any territorial talks and its remaining land protected.

Russia US President Donald Trump Russian President Vladimir Putin Ukraine Foreign Minister German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul Russia’s Ryazan region

Comments

200 characters

German foreign minister urges more pressure on Russia before Trump–Zelenskiyy meeting

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for collective response to climate change

Two new polio cases push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 21

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Zelenskyy returns to site of stunning Oval Office shouting match

Pakistan’s Zarea successfully exports first consignment to UAE

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

Read more stories