World Print 2025-08-17

Trump rules out immediate ceasefire, pushes for peace deal

AFP Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump early Saturday ruled out an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after his inconclusive summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying a direct peace agreement would end the war.

The White House and Kremlin leaders pointed to areas of agreement during their three hours of talks in Alaska, but offered no breakthrough on a ceasefire in the conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and caused widespread destruction in Ukraine.

“A great and very successful day in Alaska!,” Trump proclaimed on his Truth Social platform hours after touching down in Washington.

“The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO.”

He said it was determined by all that the best way to end the “horrific war... is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier he will go to Washington for a meeting with the US leader on Monday, which Trump confirmed would be held in the Oval Office. “If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin,” Trump added, without specifying whether it would be a three-way meet.

“Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved.”

The war went on meanwhile with Ukraine announcing that Russia had launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile during the night. Russia said it had taken two more villages in Ukraine. Zelensky voiced support for Trump’s proposals in an earlier social media post. “We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia.

