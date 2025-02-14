AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (0.97%)
World

Macron warns against ‘peace that is a capitulation’ in Ukraine

Published 14 Feb, 2025

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron warned against peace in Ukraine that would amount to “capitulation” in an interview with the Financial Times published Friday.

“Peace that is a capitulation” would be “bad news for everyone”, he said shortly after US President Donald Trump rattled Washington’s NATO allies by speaking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about holding talks on Ukraine.

Trump on Thursday announced plans to begin negotiations, saying he thought Putin “wants peace” in Ukraine and “would tell me if he didn’t”.

Macron told the FT it would be up to Ukraine to discuss issues of territory and sovereignty but added that Europe has a role to play in regional security.

Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

It “is up to the international community, with a specific role for the Europeans, to discuss security guarantees and, more broadly, the security framework for the entire region. That is where we have a role to play,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US Vice President JD Vance at a security conference in Germany Friday, as Kyiv and its European allies worry Washington and Moscow will settle the Ukraine war over their heads.

