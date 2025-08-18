BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

NNI Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

BRUSSELS: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has urged Kabul to halt destabilizing policies, warning that cross-border unrest endangers Pakistani citizens and regional stability amid ongoing security tensions.

Talking to reporters in Brussels, Asim Munir has called on the Taliban to stop policies that destabilize Pakistan, warning the group is accountable for the blood of Pakistani citizens. The COAS underlined Islamabad’s concerns about cross-border militancy and the Taliban’s alleged role in fuelling unrest inside Pakistan.

Army chief dismisses rumours of leadership change in Pakistan

He also addressed Pakistan’s foreign relations, stressing that Islamabad will maintain balanced ties with both China and the United States, and will not sacrifice one friendship for another.

Turning to India, Asim Munir stated that New Delhi was busy in destabilize Pakistan through proxy groups and claimed Indian intelligence activity has increased following setbacks in recent conflicts between the two countries.

On global affairs, the Army Chief said Pakistan supports US efforts to end the war in Ukraine, adding that Islamabad was the first to endorse Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

China US Pakistan and Afghanistan Indo Pak tensions Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir foreign relations

