Army chief dismisses rumours of leadership change in Pakistan

BRUSSELS: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir addressed circulating rumours about his future role, Pakistan’s strategic relations, and national security priorities, emphasizing the need for political and diplomatic balance.

Addressing an event in Brussels, Field Marshal Munir dismissed recent speculations about changes in Pakistan’s leadership, calling them “completely false.” He said those spreading such rumours are opposed to both the government and the ruling elite. “I am the protector of this country by God’s will, and I do not seek any other position,” he asserted, reinforcing his commitment to national duty.

The army chief noted that political reconciliation could be achieved through sincere apologies. He highlighted the importance of unity and dialogue in strengthening Pakistan’s democratic institutions and political stability. Field Marshal Asim Munir stressed Pakistan’s foreign policy long experience in maintaining a strategic balance between China and the United States. He said Islamabad has a long history of balancing relations between China and the United States. “We will not sacrifice one friend for another,” he asserted.

He also praised US President Donald Trump’s desire for peace, noting Pakistan’s initiative in recommending Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize as an example of proactive diplomacy that is now being recognized globally.

“Pakistan took the initiative in recommending the Nobel Prize for [President] Trump, now the rest of the world is following suit,” he remarked. The army chief warned India against destabilising Pakistan’s peace through proxies. He also urged the Afghan government to stop policies that push the Taliban into Pakistan. “It is our duty to avenge the blood of each Pakistani,” he said. COAS Asim Munir received a hero’s welcome from overseas Pakistanis in Brussels, where he was hailed as a “victor of war.” Defying protocol advice, he spent several hours standing to greet and meet expatriates who had traveled from far and wide.

“How can I break the hearts of those who came from afar?” he remarked, refusing to leave until he had shaken hands with every attendee.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s dedication, noting his 18-hour workdays during the war with India and the determination shown by the cabinet. “Their efforts reflect true commitment to Pakistan’s security and resilience,” he added. Earlier, rumours began to circulate in July that President Asif Ali Zardari would be asked to step down, and that the COAS would take over the top office. However, top government officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, rejected such claims.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif put the rumours to rest last month, calling them “mere speculation.” “Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan in the offing,” Sharif had said.

Before that, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had dismissed the rumours suggesting that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir intended to become the president, terming the speculation “completely baseless and harmful to national stability”. In a statement issued on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the federal minister strongly condemned what he described as a “negative campaign” targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the army chief. “These rumours are being deliberately spread by hostile elements and foreign agencies to undermine political stability and institutional harmony in the country,” the minister claimed.

Naqvi said there was no truth to reports of President Zardari resigning or Gen Munir eyeing the presidency. “The Chief of Army Staff has no political objectives. His only focus is on strengthening Pakistan and ensuring its stability,” he said.