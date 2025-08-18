BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Pakistan

Lasefa Open Girls Tape Ball Cricket Tournament: Hyderabad SITE body chief attends closing ceremony

Recorder Report Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 06:51am

HYDERABAD: Chairman of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry, Zubair Ghanghra, attended the closing ceremony of the “Lasefa Open Girls Tape Ball Cricket Tournament” as the chief guest.

The tournament was organized by Friends Table Tennis Club in connection with the celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Qaseem Qureshi, Secretary of Friends Table Tennis Club, warmly welcomed the delegation and presented them with traditional Sindhi cultural gifts.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry, Zubair Ghanghra, said “Pakistan is a country blessed with the highest proportion of youth, and unless we bring girls forward in every field of life, the nation cannot progress. Such tournaments are an excellent opportunity for the girls of Hyderabad to actively participate in sports. These events should not be limited to special occasions only but should be held several times a year.”

He distributed prizes among the winning teams, with Friends Cricket Club securing first position and NQ Sports Academy finishing as runner-up. Ghanghra congratulated Muhammad Shahid Qaimkhani, CEO of Lasefa Foods & President of Friends Table Tennis Club, as well as Qaseem Qureshi, Secretary of the Club, for successfully organizing this remarkable tournament.

On the occasion, CEO of Lasefa Foods and President of Friends Table Tennis Club, Muhammad Shahid Qaimkhani, said that the purpose of this event was to promote women empowerment and ensure equal opportunities for girls in sports. He shared that eight teams participated this year and expressed hope that more teams would join in the future. He further announced that from next year, the prize money for the winning team would be doubled to Rs. 50,000.

