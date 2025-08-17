What is cloudburst? Causes, science, role of climate change

In recent times, cloudbursts have become more frequent and destructive in mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. These intense, localised rainstorms often lead to devastating flash floods, landslides, and loss of lives and properties. Let’s understand what exactly is a cloudburst, and why are such events increasing?

What is a cloudburst?

A cloudburst is a sudden, very heavy rainfall that occurs over a small area in a short period of time —typically less than an hour. The rain intensity is so high that it overwhelms natural and man-made drainage systems, leading to flash flooding. In many cases, the affected area is extremely localised, with nearby regions receiving little or no rain at all.

Science behind cloudbursts

A cloudburst is a meteorological phenomenon. Several atmospheric conditions contribute to the formation of a cloudburst.

1. Orographic effect

One of the most common causes is when moist air is forced upward by a mountain range. As the air rises, it cools and condenses into clouds. If the moisture content is high, this can result in an intense downpour in a confined area.

2. Excess moisture accumulation in clouds

In hot weather, clouds can absorb more moisture than usual. When this moisture exceeds the holding capacity of the cloud, it may suddenly release large volumes of rain. This often results in the cloud “bursting” over one spot.

3. Localised atmospheric instability

Cloudbursts are typically hyper-local events, meaning their impact is limited to a small area, often just a few kilometers wide. One valley or village may experience torrential rain, while a nearby town remains dry.

Role of climate change

Experts increasingly believe that climate change is playing a major role in increasing the frequency and severity of cloudbursts.

1. Rising temperatures

As global temperatures rise, the atmosphere can hold more moisture. Research suggests that for every 1°C rise in temperature, the air’s moisture capacity increases by about 7%. This additional moisture can fuel more intense and sudden rainfall.

2. Disrupted rainfall patterns

Climate change has disrupted the monsoon cycle, making it more unpredictable. Sudden, extreme rainfall after long dry spells is becoming more common — ideal conditions for cloudbursts.

3. Greater risk in mountainous regions

Regions like the Himalayas, Hindu Kush, and Kashmir are particularly vulnerable due to the topography. Moist air masses rising over mountains cool rapidly and release their moisture in the form of sudden, heavy rain.

Why cloudbursts are so dangerous

Because cloudbursts occur with little to no warning and within limited areas, they pose a serious threat. They can cause:

Flash floods

Landslides

Destruction of infrastructure

Loss of life and property

Moreover, their sudden nature makes them difficult to detect using standard weather radar, which adds to the challenge of issuing timely warnings.

Brace for changing climate

With climate change expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events, cloudbursts are likely to become more common. This highlights the need for improved weather forecasting, better infrastructure in high-risk areas, and greater public awareness. Cloudbursts are no longer rare or isolated incidents. Understanding their causes and links to climate change is crucial for effective disaster planning and long-term resilience.