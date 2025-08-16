Thunderstorm, rain may hit Karachi, different parts of Sindh on Monday: PMD

Karachi and various parts of Sindh are likely to experience thunderstorm and rain on Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday, as monsoon currents are anticipated to penetrate into eastern parts of the province, which will grow stronger and spread over the province from August 18.

The Met Office, in its three-day forecast, said weather in Karachi will remain partly cloudy and humid with chances of drizzle during the night and morning on Saturday and Sunday, while the weather will remain hot and humid with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain during evening.

The temperature during this time interval will reach as high as 37°C and as low as 28°C.

The PMD said thunderstorm and rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Ghotki, Sukkur, Kashmore, Naushoreferoz, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mityari and Tharparker districts on Monday.

Whereas, it said thunderstorm and rain, of light to moderate intensity, are likely to batter Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana and Kamber Shahdad Kot districts and Karachi division on August 18.

The Met Office said under the influence of monsoon currents, partly cloudy and humid condition are likely over most parts of the province with chances of thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas on Saturday.

While, there are chances of light rain/drizzle in Badin, Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Tando Allay Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur districts today.

Moreover, thunderstorm and rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparker Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, while light rain may occur in Sukkur, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Tando Allayar, Mityari, Thatta, Khairpur districts on Sunday.

The meteorological department, in its earlier forecast, said rainfall is expected in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, in the coming week—particularly between August 18 and 23, during which several areas of Sindh may experience heavy rain.

Situation in other parts of country

The PMD on Tuesday forecasted more rains-wind and thundershowers in the country, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, as monsoon activity is likely to intensify next week.

The Met Office said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country.

“Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify from August 17,” it said.

There is a possibility of more downpours with thunderstorms in Islamabad, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan amid ongoing monsoon rains that have caused devastation in upper part of the country, Aaj News reported.

Due to monsoon rains, water flow in rivers has started to increase. According to the fact sheet issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, there is a low-level flood in the Indus River at Kalabagh, Tarbela, and Taunsa.

At Chashma, there is a medium-level flood. There is also a low-level flood in the Chenab River at Khanki and Marala, and in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala. Water flow in the Jhelum and Ravi rivers is normal.

PDMA Punjab Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that Tarbela Dam is 96% full, while Mangla Dam is at 67% capacity. Water levels in Indian dams have reached up to 70%. The administration has been instructed to remain on alert.