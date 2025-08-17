BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
NDMA issues advisory to stop tourism to mountainous regions

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Following the deaths of at least 344 people in various flash flood incidents triggered by heavy monsoon rains across northern Pakistan in the past 48 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in line with the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, issued an advisory to restrict tourism to mountainous regions.

According to the daily monsoon situation report released here, the NDMA said that at least 151 more people were reported dead and 120 injured by the provincial authorities including Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GDMA) and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), taking the national death tally to 645 and injuries to 905. The PDMA KPK has reported 144 more deaths, of which, 126 in Buner, Shangla 12, Swat five and Mansehra one. GDMA reported five deaths, of which, four in district Ghizer and one in district Shigar, while SDMA reported on death in district Havweli. Of total 137 injuries, KPK reported 120 injuries all in district Buner, GDMA reported 17 injuries including 10 in Shigar and seven in Ghizer.

Moreover, in the past 24 hours, a total of 50 houses were damaged, of which, 24 in KPK, 16 in G-B, seven in AJK and three in Islamabad. Moreover, 110 livestock also perished in the floodwaters, of which, 61 in KPK and 49 in Sindh. Following the release of fresh flooding related data, this year at least 645 people have lost their lives, of which, 383 in KPK, 164 in Punjab, 28 in Sindh, 28 in G-B, 20 in Balochistan, 14 in Kashmir and eight in Islamabad. Out of total 905 injures, Punjab has reported 582, KPK 232, Sindh 40, G-B 30, AJK 4, Balochistan 4 and Islamabad three. Of total 1,913 houses damaged 637 fully and 1,276 partially. Moreover, the flooding has also resulted in the killing of 587 livestock, of which, 110 in the past 24 hours.

10 killed as cloudbursts, torrential rains wreak havoc in GB, Kashmir

The seventh spell of monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the upper regions of the country, with cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods claiming lives in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said. Most were killed in flash floods and collapse of houses, while at least 120 others were injured, as Pakistan experienced more rain than usual during the current monsoon season, washing away roads and buildings.

According to details, the NDMA spokesperson has made it clear that the restrictions would be imposed on tourism activities in the calamity-hit areas in a bid to ensure the safety of the masses.

The NDMA has directed the concerned authorities to take immediate actions to ensure restriction of the public movement in dangerous places during the monsoon spell. Meanwhile, the NDMA said that tourism restrictions can be imposed under Section 144 if important. The NDMA has asked the masses to avoid travelling to the flood-hit areas. The NDMA has directed the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure implementation of the restrictions in tourist areas to avert any potential threat of devastation.

