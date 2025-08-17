KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (August 16, 2025)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 15-08-2025 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 16,200 280 16,480 16,580 -100/- Equivalent 40 KGS 17,361 300 17,661 17,769 -108/- ===========================================================================

