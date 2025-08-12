Thundershowers expected countrywide including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad next week: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecasted more rains-wind and thundershowers in the country as monsoon activity is likely to intensify in the next week.

The Met Office said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country.

“Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify from August 17. A westerly wave is currently affecting the upper parts and is likely to strengthen from August 17.

“Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 14 to 17,” it said.

Whereas, the PMD said, widespread rain-wind and thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir — including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur — from August 18 to 21, while rain and thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan — including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar — from August 18 to 21 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Met Office said, widespread rain-wind and thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu and Karak from August 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, scattered downpours (with isolated heavy falls) is also likely to hit Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from August 18 to 21 with occasional gaps.

The weather forecasting department said widespread heavy rains is expected in Islamabad and Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal from August 18 to 21 with occasional gaps.

“Scattered rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavyfalls) is also likely in DG Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan from August 18 to 21,” it said.

In Balochistan, thundershower accompanied by wind (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gawadar and Panjgur from August 18 to 21.

The Met Office said rain-wind and thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad from August 18 to 21 with occasional gaps.

Warning of possible Impacts of the intense weather conditions, the department said heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, and Kashmir from August 15 to 21, while flash flood is expected also in Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern parts of Balochistan from August 18 to 21.

“Heavy falls may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar and Nowshera from August 15 to 21. Landslides/mudslides may cause roads closure in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.

“Heavy falls/windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period,” it said.

The Met Office advised public, travelers and tourists to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward situation and keep updated about latest weather conditions.

It also advised all concerned authorities to remain ‘alert’ and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.