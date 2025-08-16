Cloudbursts, flash floods kill over 300 in KP; Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra worst hit

The seventh spell of monsoon rains has wreaked havoc in the upper regions of the country, with cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claiming over 300 lives.

“The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan has crossed 300,” local officials were quoted as saying by Reuters on Saturday.

Hundreds have been killed in recent weeks as Pakistan experienced more rain than usual during the current monsoon season, washing away roads and buildings.

According to a report by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP, 307 people have died and 23 have been injured in the last 48 hours.

People gather near a damaged vehicle and scattered debris after the road washed out following a flash flood in Mingora, the main city of Swat Valley, on August 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

The deputy commissioner of Buner confirmed that 184 bodies have been recovered from the district so far. Authorities have officially declared Buner, Bajaur, Battagram, and Mansehra as calamity-hit districts.

On Friday, cloudbursts and torrential rains caused widespread destruction across Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The flash floods, lightning strikes, and soil erosion have paralysed life and cut off routes.

Nearly 200 killed in Pakistan’s north as torrential rains wreak havoc

The PDMA report, providing details of the devastation in different districts of KP, stated that among the deceased, 279 were men, 15 women, and 13 children, while the injured included 17 men, four women, and two children.

Residents gather at the site of a damaged bridge following a storm that caused heavy rains and flooding on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on August 15, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The highest number of casualties were reported in Shangla with 36 deaths and eight injuries, followed by Bajaur (21 dead, eight injured), Mansehra (23 dead, two injured), Swat (22 dead), and Battagram (15 dead). Five people died and three were injured in Lower Dir, while one person was killed and two injured in Abbottabad.

The report also noted that 11 houses were completely destroyed, while 74 were damaged, with 63 suffering partial damage. The worst-hit districts were Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram, with Bajaur and Battagram.

The PDMA has warned that the current spell of heavy rains is likely to continue intermittently until August 21. Following directions from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, emergency relief funds have been released to the affected districts.

A total of Rs500 million has been allocated for relief and rehabilitation activities in the most severely affected areas. Buner will receive Rs 150 million, while Bajaur, Battagram, and Mansehra will each be given Rs100 million. Swat has been allocated Rs50 million to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

Edhi operation: 44 bodies recovered, 80 people rescued in Buner floods

The Edhi rescue and ambulance services organisation has conducted a rescue operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district following flash floods and natural calamities, according to the Edhi Information Bureau.

On the directives of Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi, volunteers have so far recovered the bodies of 44 people, including 15 children. The bodies were shifted from Daggar Hospital Buner and THQ Hospital to their native villages via Edhi ambulances. Additionally, 80 people have been rescued and shifted to safe locations, the Edhi information desk said.

According to details provided by the bureau, 20 bodies were moved to the village of Pashanwi, 15 to the village of Bhati Kalay, eight to the village of Malikpur, and one to the Sultanwas area.

“Edhi Foundation volunteers are continuing their relief efforts across the district, working to assist the affected population,” it said.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a red alert and cancelled leaves of all rescue personnel, said the Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

“Rescue operations are ongoing in the flood-affected districts of the province. All personnel of the rescue emergency services will remain present at their stations,” the spokesperson said.

The official said additional operational staff might be sent to the affected districts if needed.

Govt mobilising all available resources: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and destruction caused by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other northern parts of Pakistan.

In a statement, the minister said: “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are injured, and many whose homes and livelihoods have been swept away.”

Dar stated that the government is mobilising all available resources for relief and rescue operations. Whereas, he said, the federal and provincial agencies, the armed forces, and local administrations are working tirelessly.

The government is in close coordination to address immediate needs and plan for the long-term recovery of the impacted areas, he said.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chaired an emergency meeting to address immediate needs and plan for long-term recovery,” he maintained.

FM Dar urged all Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, to keep the affected families in their prayers and contribute to the ongoing relief work. “InshAllah, together, we will overcome this difficult hour.”

In a show of solidarity, the foreign minister announced he would not hold his planned community interaction with the British Pakistani diaspora during his two-day visit to the UK. He expressed his solidarity with those who are grieving and said a need to ensure full attention remains on national relief efforts.

This decision cancelling UK community event was made despite long-scheduled official engagements with senior British officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Secretary General Commonwealth Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister of State Hamish Faulkner during his two-days visit to the UK.

“My sincere regrets to all the organisers of the community event,” he said.

PM reviews flood situation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held an emergency meeting to review the flood situation in the country due to recent rains.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik briefed the Prime Minister on the damage caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in the upper parts of the country and about the rescue and relief operation.

The Prime Minister directed the NDMA to continue its cooperation with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide them with all possible support in the rescue and relief operation by utilizing all the available resources.

He directed the Chairman NDMA to enhance coordination with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for rescue and relief activities.

Tents, medicines, food items and other relief materials should be delivered to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government immediately, he said adding relief supplies should be sent through trucks on priority basis.

He ordered that people and tourists stranded in flood-affected areas should be immediately taken to safer places.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of rescue and relief operations along with an assessment of the damages.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister held a telephone conversation with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

He said NDMA has been directed to provide all possible assistance to the provincial government in rescue and relief operations.