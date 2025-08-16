Weekly SPI inflation up 0.31pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation witnessed an increase of 0.31 percent for the week ended August 13, 2025 compared to 0.05per cent in the previous week.

Major increase is observed in the prices of tomatoes 12.62per cent, chicken 4.68per cent, eggs 2.11percent, onions 1.98per cent, garlic 1.60 percent, wheat flour1.44per cent, gur1.04per cent, maash0.52per cent and firewood 0.17 per cent.

On the other hand, decrease is observed in the prices of bananas 2.52per cent, potatoes 1.65 per cent, pulse gram0.84per cent, pulse moong0.73per cent, LPG 0.36per cent, masoor0.29per cent, vegetable ghee 1kg 0.10per cent, salt powdered 0.06per cent and rice Irri-6/9 0.04per cent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 per cent)items increased. Whereas, nine (17.65per cent) items decreased and25 (49.02per cent) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 2.21per cent. Major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62per cent, gas charges for Q1 29.85 per cent, sugar 22.83per cent, beef 13.54per cent, moong 13.32per cent, vegetableghee 2.5kg 11.97per cent, gur 11.65per cent, firewood 11.41per cent, vegetable ghee 1kg 11.25per cent, cooked beef 8.86per cent, cooked daal 8.22per cent, and diesel 7.38per cent.

