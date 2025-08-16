BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-16

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.31pc

Hamza Habib Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation witnessed an increase of 0.31 percent for the week ended August 13, 2025 compared to 0.05per cent in the previous week.

Major increase is observed in the prices of tomatoes 12.62per cent, chicken 4.68per cent, eggs 2.11percent, onions 1.98per cent, garlic 1.60 percent, wheat flour1.44per cent, gur1.04per cent, maash0.52per cent and firewood 0.17 per cent.

On the other hand, decrease is observed in the prices of bananas 2.52per cent, potatoes 1.65 per cent, pulse gram0.84per cent, pulse moong0.73per cent, LPG 0.36per cent, masoor0.29per cent, vegetable ghee 1kg 0.10per cent, salt powdered 0.06per cent and rice Irri-6/9 0.04per cent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 per cent)items increased. Whereas, nine (17.65per cent) items decreased and25 (49.02per cent) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 2.21per cent. Major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62per cent, gas charges for Q1 29.85 per cent, sugar 22.83per cent, beef 13.54per cent, moong 13.32per cent, vegetableghee 2.5kg 11.97per cent, gur 11.65per cent, firewood 11.41per cent, vegetable ghee 1kg 11.25per cent, cooked beef 8.86per cent, cooked daal 8.22per cent, and diesel 7.38per cent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.31pc

Govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74pc YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories