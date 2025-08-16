BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Urgent intervention sought to resolve Customs clearance delay

Published August 16, 2025

LAHORE: Customs agents are perturbed over undue delay in the clearance process of their Baggage Declarations, seeking immediate intervention of relevant authorities to resolve the issue.

According to a complaint, the BD was filed on July 28, 2025, and the physical examination of the shipment was conducted on August 1, 2025. However, as of August 8, 2025, the BD status remains “Assessment in Process,” despite repeated follow-ups with concerned officers.

Such delays, according to sources, have resulted in substantial Shipping Line Detention and Port Demurrage Charges, amounting to approximately Rs 50,000 per day, which is increasing daily. The trading firm attributes the financial burden entirely to administrative delay, causing severe hardship to the importer.

They said there is an urgent need to complete the assessment process and clear the shipment without further delay, determine the cause and responsibility for the delay and take corrective action to prevent recurrence and provide relief to the importer for the financial losses incurred due to the unjustified delay.

They have further added that importers are facing such hassle despite the claim of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of introducing faceless system.

