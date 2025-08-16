BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
CM Maryam leaves for Japan on official visit

LAHORE: On the special invitation of Japanese government, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday left here for Tokyo on a five-day official visit.

Senior officials of the Punjab government bid farewell to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Heritage Azma Zahid Bokhari, Minister C&W Malik Zohaib Bherth, Minister LG Zeeshan Rafiq, Advisor to CM Sania Ashiq, and other officials accompanied the chief minister.

It may be added that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is the first chief minister who is invited to visit Japan officially.

During her stay in Japan, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will attend the World Expo in Osaka. She will visit the cities of Yokohama, Osaka, and Tokyo, where she is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Japanese business leaders, representatives of major corporations, and government officials.

