PARTLY FACETIOUS: What’s the ‘Nawaz Sharif doctrine’?

“Do you want my philosophy in life?”

“No, not really.”

“You may learn something from it.”

“Doubt it my friend – I mean what are you? A journalist who has never ever won an award, not even when there was a how do I put it? Hamm loot sale…”

“Shut up right now. Anyway, want to hear it or not my philosophy is if someone is stronger than I am then I will capitulate till such a time as I may build capacity…”

“You will be like the Federal Board of Revenue – all capacity building technical assistance by donor agencies have failed.”

“Nonetheless, I stand by my philosophy.”

“The Shehbaz Sharif doctrine…”

“You really don’t know when to shut your mouth.”

“OK, so the Nawaz Sharif doctrine is to conform to your type of policy till such a time that it begins to irritate him and…and wait…the time from conforming to non-conforming is at best two and a half years and…”

“Right, and only one year and six months have passed, so I guess 50 percent of the time…”

“One makes more sacrifices for one’s children and I reckon…”

“So let’s give him another two years, three years…”

“Shut up. Anyway, the Shehbaz Sharif doctrine is valid if and only if you understand the factors at play.”

“What factors?”

“Well, look at the Europeans and Zelenskyy. Do they not understand that Russia is winning the war, and yet they publicly stated their ridiculous terms demanding Russia’s capitulation and backing out of all territory won and…”

“Well they are democratically elected, though they certainly don’t represent their own public opinion, so I reckon they are all going to be ousted in the next elections…”

“Hmm, but what I would suggest to Shehbaz Sharif is to give awards to mainstream journalists in the West who seem to also be unaware of the fact that they have freedom of the press and can…”

“If wishes were horses…”

“I see beggars flying globally.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025