‘The return to divine reality’

This is apropos two back to back letters from this writer carried by the newspaper on Thursday and yesterday. The more we learn about consciousness, the more the divide between body and soul disappears.

We are not flesh alone. We are vessels of perception, imagination, and spiritual energy. As Donald Hoffman proposes in his “Conscious Realism” theory, space-time is merely a user interface—a simplified projection of a far more complex, unseen reality. This aligns with the Bible: “The Kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:21), and with the Quran: “Indeed, it is not the eyes that are blind, but the hearts within the breasts” (Surah Al-Hajj 22:46). Our consciousness, it seems, is not merely human—it is a reflection of divine light, capable of knowing, creating, and perceiving because it is rooted in the Source that made it.

Now, at this historical junction, humanity is doing something remarkable. It is breaking the chains of scientific reductionism and escaping the prison of philosophical abstraction.

We are starting to see—not through telescopes or formulas—but through the eye of consciousness. We are realizing that science and philosophy, for all their power, cannot answer the ultimate questions: Why does anything exist at all? Who created it? What is our role in it? And most importantly: what happens when we understand it all?

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025