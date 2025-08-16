BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Aug 16, 2025

Solar Pakistan 2025 opens at Expo Centre

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier alternative energy exhibition, Solar Pakistan 2025, opened today at the Karachi Expo Centre, bringing together over 250 companies from 10 countries to present cutting-edge solar technologies, breakthrough innovations, and investment opportunities. Organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd, the three-day event aims to accelerate the country’s transition toward alternative, sustainable, and affordable energy solutions.

The exhibition will continue to showcase latest innovations until August 17, 2025. From high-efficiency panels and smart energy storage to advanced grid systems, the exhibition showcases the latest in solar solutions, encouraging collaboration among investors, technology providers, and government representatives. With participation from leading local and international industry players, policymakers, and innovators, Solar Pakistan 2025 serves as a hub for high-impact partnerships, policy dialogue, and strategic alliances to unlock Pakistan’s vast renewable energy potential.

Inaugurating the event, Senior Vice President, FPCCI, Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, called the exhibition a timely step in addressing Pakistan’s energy and climate challenges: “Solar Pakistan 2025 provides a vital platform for knowledge exchange, partnerships, and investments that can help us overcome our energy challenges while ensuring environmental sustainability. I encourage the private sector, innovators, and policymakers to work hand in hand to make Pakistan a leader in clean energy.”

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, emphasized the urgency of alternative energy adoption: “Pakistan has immense untapped potential for solar power. This exhibition is more than just a showcase; it’s a catalyst for dialogue, innovation, and investment. Clean energy is the most practical and sustainable path forward, addressing both climate concerns and economic stability. Through Solar Pakistan 2025, we aim to inspire actionable commitments that will help shape a greener and more energy-secure future.”

With its strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, Solar Pakistan 2025 underscores the urgent need for large-scale adoption of alternative energy, reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for a cleaner, more energy-secure future.

