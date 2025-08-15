BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Privatisation Commission signs financial advisory pact for ZTBL sell-off

BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2025 07:36pm

The Privatisation Commission (PC) has signed a Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) with a consortium led by Next Capital Limited for the privatisation of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), according to a PC statement on Friday.

The consortium brought together a powerhouse of expertise, including Ijaz Ahmed & Associates, Baker Tilly Mehmood Idrees Qamar, Executives Network International, Bridge Public Relations, Savills Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, and Prima Global Consulting (Pvt.) Limited, the statement added.

ZTBL privatisation: PC Board approves appointment of FA

“This initiative reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to inviting private sector investment, modernising banking operations, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of state-owned enterprises (SOEs),” the PC said.

“More importantly, it marks a decisive step towards equipping ZTBL with the tools, capital, and agility needed to empower Pakistan’s farmers and agribusinesses like never before.”

The government maintains that privatisation of the ZTBL will help deliver faster and accessible credit to small farmers and rural communities.

“The privatisation of ZTBL is designed to catalyse investment in Pakistan’s agricultural future by combining private sector efficiency with ZTBL’s long-standing expertise in agricultural finance for fostering rural prosperity and ensuring farmers have timely access to essential financial resources.

“The signing of this FASA represents the first critical milestone in the privatisation journey. Under the agreement, the financial advisor will conduct sell-side due diligence, carry out market sounding, engage with potential investors, structure the transaction, market it to investors, and assist the Privatisation Commission in a transparent bidding processm, the PC said.

privatisation Privatisation Commission ZTBL Ministry of Privatisation Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited SOEs privatisation Financial Advisory Services Agreement

Comments

200 characters

Privatisation Commission signs financial advisory pact for ZTBL sell-off

Pakistan, US vow to advance new trade agreement, boost trade & investment

RLNG import glut: Pakistan oil, gas production hit over two-decade low in FY25

PM Shehbaz launches Chinese textile group’s economic zone, expecting $400m in exports

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $11mn to $14.24bn

Pak-US cooperation in fight against terrorism to yield positive results: security czar

KSE-100 Index closes flat as selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee sees 6th successive gain against US dollar

Rights groups sue German ministers over deportation of Afghans from Pakistan

Pakistan keen to enhance trade, people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories