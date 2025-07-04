AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
ZTBL privatisation: PC Board approves appointment of FA

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) Board, in its 236th meeting held Thursday under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and chairman PC, approved the appointment of the Financial Advisor for the privatisation of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

Following a competitive and transparent selection process, the board approved the appointment of a consortium of Financial Advisors (FA) led by Next Capital Limited for the ZTBL transaction.

Other members of the consortium include Ijaz Ahmed & Associates (Legal), Baker Tilly Mehmood Idrees Qamar (Accounting & Tax), Executives Network International (ENI-HR), Bridge Public Relations (Media), Savills Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd (RE-Valuer) and Prima Global Consulting (Pvt) Ltd (Actuarial).

PC tells Senate panel: PIA, Roosevelt and ZTBL lead the sell-off list

The consortium secured the highest technical and financial ranking among six bidders, which included leading consortiums headed by Arif Habib Limited, AF Ferguson, AKD Securities Limited, Bridge Factor, and JS Bank.

The board also approved the constitution of a Negotiation Committee to finalise the Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) with the selected consortium.

This development marks a significant step forward in the government’s ongoing privatisation programme.

The Privatisation Commission is actively advancing key transactions to promote efficiency, enhance private sector participation, and support broader financial sector reforms.

The ZTBL is among the priority transactions in the current privatisation pipeline.

The appointment of a top-tier consortium of FAs reflects the government’s strong commitment to executing the process in a professional, transparent, and timely manner.

