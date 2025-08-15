BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Dubai gains on strong corporate earnings; oil drags Abu Dhabi

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:21pm

Dubai’s main equities index closed higher on Friday, aided by robust corporate earnings and optimism around key talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, while Abu Dhabi declined on falling oil prices.

The White House has said the meeting in Alaska will take place at 11 a.m. local time (1900 GMT), with Trump hoping for a ceasefire agreement on Ukraine. Trump has said a second summit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could follow if the talks go well.

Dubai’s main index extended gains to second session with index climbing 0.5%, buoyed by the rise in the materials, financial, and industrial sectors stocks.

Toll operator Salik Company jumped 3.1%, while Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp. increased 1.2%.

Salik reported nearly 50% increase in its Q2 profit and revenue on Wednesday, while also upgrading its FY25 revenue guidance to 34%-36%.

Among the winners, maritime shipping firm Gulf Navigation Holding surged 3.4% following a fourth consecutive profitable quarter. Firm reported Q2 net profit of AED 7.4 Million ($2.01 million).

Gulf bourses mixed on weaker corporate earnings, Fed rate cut hopes

After reaching a 17-and-a-half-year high in July followed by a brief pullback, the Dubai index is regaining momentum and marching towards the previous peak.

However, Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, weighed by a 2.1% decline in UAE’s third largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and a 0.9% fall in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial market - came under pressure as investors closely watching the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska.

Brent crude slid 0.8% to $66.34 a barrel by 1134 GMT.

“Any potential easing of US sanctions on Russia could lead to increased Russian crude exports, creating volatility in oil prices, said Osama Al Saifi, Managing Director for MENA at Traze.

------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI   down 0.3% to 10,222
 DUBAI      .DFMGI up 0.5% to 6,126
------------------------------------
