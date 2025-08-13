BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025
Markets

Gulf bourses mixed on weaker corporate earnings, Fed rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 07:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gulf equities closed mixed on Wednesday, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets falling, as a raft of corporate earnings weighed, while Qatar hit over two-year high after U.S. inflation data fueled bets for a September interest rate cut.

A mild July CPI report from the U.S. suggested a limited impact of tariffs on prices, reinforcing bets for the Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index jumped 1.9% to 11,635 and hit its highest level since December 2022, with almost all of its constituents posting gains.

Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, advanced 2.9% and Qatar Islamic Bank climbed 3.8%.

“Stocks were buoyed by the positive sentiment globally as investors focused on a softer monetary policy in the U.S.,” said Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB MENA.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index eased 0.1%, dragged down by losses in real estate, consumer staples, health care and energy shares. Al Rajhi Bank shed 0.9% and Al Nahdi Medical slid 4.8%.

Gulf shares mixed on corporate earnings

Atheeb Telecom advanced 3.7%, after the telecom services provider said on Tuesday it was awarded a project by the Ministry of National Guard.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell for a sixth day, ending 0.1% lower. Abu Dhabi Ports dropped 3.2%, after the port operator’s second-quarter profit declined 4% year-on-year, below market expectations.

Alpha Data slipped 2.2%, as the technology services firm posted a 4.9% drop in second-quarter net profit.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.4%, pressured by losses in real estate, industry, utilities and finance. Tolls operator Salik dropped 1.9% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties lost 1.7%.

Amlak Finance closed as the worst performer on the index, dropping 3.7%, after the real estate financier posted a second-quarter net loss on Tuesday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 0.4%, pressured by a 6.2% drop in Qalaa Holdings and a 3.1% loss in Madinet Masr. Developer MASR posted an 11.9% decrease in half-year net profit on Tuesday.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     down 0.1% to 10,763
 KUWAIT           up 0.7% to 9,346
 QATAR            rose 1.9% to 11,635
 EGYPT            down 0.4% to 35,856
 BAHRAIN          added 0.5% to 1,949
 OMAN             up 0.1% to 4,900
 ABU DHABI        down 0.1% to 10,283
 DUBAI            dropped 0.4% to 6,091
----------------------------------------
