World

Germany tells Israeli government to stop West Bank settlement construction

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 01:39pm

BERLIN: Germany on Friday called on the Israeli government to stop settlement construction in the occupied West Bank after Israel’s far-right finance minister said work would start on a plan for thousands of home that would divide the Palestinian territory.

Germany “firmly rejects the Israeli government’s announcements regarding the approval of thousands of new housing units in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank,” said a foreign ministry spokesperson in a statement.

Plans for the “E1” settlement and the expansion of Maale Adumim would further restrict the mobility of the Palestinian population in the West Bank by splitting it in half and cutting the area off from East Jerusalem, said the spokesperson.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Thursday that work would start on the long-delayed settlement, a move that his office said would “bury” the idea of a Palestinian state.

In a statement, Smotrich’s spokesperson said the minister had approved the plan to build 3,401 houses for Israeli settlers between an existing settlement in the occupied West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians

Germany has repeatedly warned the Israeli government to stop settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, which violates international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Such moves complicate steps towards a negotiated two-state solution and end to Israeli occupation of the occupied West Bank, said the spokesperson.

