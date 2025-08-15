BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Indian PM Modi vows to protect farmers, pushes self-reliance amid Trump tariff tensions

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 11:07am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the country on Friday to move towards more self-reliance, manufacture everything from fertilisers to jet engines and EV batteries, and vowed to protect farmers in the face of a trade conflict with Washington.

Modi was addressing the nation on the occasion of its Independence Day at a time New Delhi has been struggling with US President Donald Trump’s punishing tariffs imposed on Indian goods and the collapse of trade talks, largely due to differences over imports of American farm and dairy products.

“Farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers are our top priorities,” Modi said in his customary annual address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

“Modi will stand like a wall against any policy that threatens their interests. India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers,” he said.

Modi did not mention the tariffs or the US in his speech that lasted nearly two hours.

Last week, Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil in a move that sharply escalated tensions between the two nations.

The new import tax will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50% - among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

India’s Modi vows no compromise on farmers interests amid Trump’s tariff salvo

Modi has never spoken about the tariffs directly, only alluding to them in a speech last week, where he swore to protect the interests of farmers, even if it came at a personal price.

The tariffs threaten to disrupt India’s access to its largest export market, where shipments totalled nearly $87 billion in 2024, hitting sectors like textiles, footwear, gems and jewelry.

Trade talks between New Delhi and Washington collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India’s vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

US probe into Adani behind Modi’s inability to stand up to Trump: Rahul

On Thursday, the Indian foreign ministry said that it hoped relations with the United States would move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests, seeking to temper worries that ties were headed downhill.

