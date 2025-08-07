BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Modi vows no compromise on farmers interests amid Trump’s tariff salvo

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 09:20pm
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2025. Photo: Reuters
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2025. Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he will not compromise the interests of the country’s farmers even if he has to pay a heavy price, in his first comments after U.S. President Donald Trump’s salvo of a 50% tariff on Indian goods.

“For us, our farmers’ welfare is supreme,” Modi said at an event in New Delhi. “India will never compromise on the wellbeing of its farmers, dairy (sector) and fishermen. And I know personally I will have to pay a heavy price for it,” he said.

Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods on Wednesday, raising the total duty to 50% — among the highest imposed on any U.S. trading partner. The new tariff, effective August 28, is meant to penalise India for continuing to buy Russian oil, Trump has said.

While Modi did not explicitly mention the U.S. or the collapsed trade talks, his comments marked a clear defence of India’s position.

Trade talks between India and the United States broke down after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India’s vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

India’s foreign ministry has called the U.S. decision “extremely unfortunate” and said it would “take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.”

The U.S. has yet to impose similar tariffs for China, the biggest buyer of Russian oil. Experts say China’s dominance in rare earth minerals — critical to high-tech industries — gives it leverage that India currently lacks.

“The U.S. tariff hike lacks logic,” Dammu Ravi, secretary of economic relations in India’s foreign ministry, told reporters.

Trump hikes tariff on India to 50% over ‘oil purchases from Russia’

“This is a temporary aberration, a temporary problem that the country will face, but in course of time, we are confident that the world will find solutions.”

India is already signaling it may seek to rebalance its global partnerships. Modi is preparing for his first visit to China in over seven years, suggesting a potential diplomatic realignment amid growing tensions with Washington.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he would initiate a conversation among the BRICS group of developing nations about how to tackle Trump’s tariffs.

He said he planned to call Modi and China’s Xi Jinping. The BRICS group also includes Russia and South Africa.

India’s Ravi added that “like-minded countries will look for cooperation and economic engagement that will be mutually beneficial to all sides.”

Modi faces mounting domestic pressure

Both supporters of Modi and the opposition Congress party have called on him to respond firmly to the U.S. tariffs, urging action “with self-respect and dignity.”

“India’s national interest is supreme. Any nation that arbitrarily penalises India for its time-tested policy of strategic autonomy, rooted in the ideology of non-alignment, does not understand the steel frame India is made of,” Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Indian industry, already struggling with global headwinds, has expressed alarm.

Sudhir Sekhri, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, said: “There is no way the industry can absorb such a steep hike”. He demanded fiscal support from the government.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries in its annual report said continuing geopolitical and tariff-related uncertainties may affect trade flows and demand-supply balance.

India’s equity market, which has been weakening due to tariff risks and muted earnings growth slipped another 0.5% on Thursday to three-month lows. The reaction was muted as investors bet on the tariffs being negotiated down.

Donald Trump Narendra Modi US tariffs US trade tariffs trade tariffs RECIPORCAL TARIFFS

Comments

200 characters

India’s Modi vows no compromise on farmers interests amid Trump’s tariff salvo

Records tumble at PSX as buying rally continues

PM Shehbaz calls for ‘effective national policy’ on population surge

Blast claims three lives, injures 14 in South Waziristan’s Wana area

CNIC-based number plates to remain with owner after vehicle sale, Sindh cabinet approves plan

Nepra approves Rs1.89 cut in uniform tariff for Aug-Oct

PCB provisionally suspends Haider Ali amid criminal investigation in Manchester

Israel seeks control of Gaza, won’t ‘keep it’: Netanyahu

Punjab extends summer vacations by one month

SBP-held reserves decline by $72 million to $14.2 billion

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize $38 million worth of narcotics off Pasni coast

Read more stories