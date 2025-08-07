US probe into Adani behind Modi’s inability to stand up to Trump: Rahul

KARACHI: In a scathing criticism of alleged dubious dealings of the Indian prime minister, country’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has said the reason Narendra Modi couldn’t stand up to US President Donald Trump was due to Washington’s ongoing probe into Gautam Adani — business tycoon considered a close ally of the premier.

“The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing US investigation into Adani. One threat is to expose the financial links between Modi, AA, and Russian oil deals,” Gandhi said in a post on X. “Modi’s hands are tied,” the politician added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025