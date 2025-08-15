Top civil, military leaders honoured

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday honoured leading political figures, senior military officers, and diplomats with Pakistan’s highest civil and military awards in a prestigious ceremony at the Presidency.

The awards recognized outstanding contributions to national service, defense, and diplomacy, with recipients spanning the government, armed forces, and diplomatic corps.

Several senior political leaders were conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honours.

Recipients included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Pakistan’s military leadership was also decorated for their services. Field Marshal Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu received the Hilal-e-Jurat, while Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf were awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, Rear Admiral Abdul Muneeb, and Rear Admiral Faisal Amin were also honoured with awards. Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsanul Haq received honours for his service.

ISI Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik was also honoured with the Sitara-e-Basalat for his exceptional contributions, as was ISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry with the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military). Military Operations DG Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah was also felicitated with an honour.

Members of the diplomatic delegation formed by the prime minister were presented the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for their contributions to foreign relations. These recipients included Tariq Fatemi, Senator Bushra Anjum, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Jalil Abbas Jilani, federal minister Ahad Cheema, and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan.

Several Pakistan Air Force officers received gallantry awards. Wing Commander Bilal Raza, Wing Commander Hammad Ibne Masood, Squadron Leaders Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Muhammad Osama Ashfaq, Muhammad Hassan Anis, and Talal Hassan were awarded the Sitara-e-Jurat.

Squadron Leaders Fida Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Ashab were presented the Sitara-e-Jurat, while Lance Havaldar Aamir Sheraz and Lance Naik Ikramullah were posthumously honoured with the Tamgha-e-Jurat.

Sepoy Adeel Akbar has been posthumously awarded the Tamgha-e-Jurat, Captain Ali Hassan was also awarded the Tamgha-e-Jurat, Sepoy Nisar Ali Shaheed was posthumously awarded the Sitara-e-Basalat.

Lt Gen Noman Zakaria, Lt Gen Syed Aamir Raza, Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz. Moreover, Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed (retd) was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Other awardees included Prime Minister’s Speechwriter Rashid Mahmood Malik was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, as were Rescue 1122 Punjab DG Dr Rizwan Nazir, Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth, Sheikhupura District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh, Neelam Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Janjua, Bahawalpur DPO Hassan Iqbal, Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed, Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq, Poonch Commissioner Masoodur Rehman, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Imtiaz Gora, and Punjab Home Secretary Capt Noorul Amin.

Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan Information and Broadcasting Secretary Ambreen Jan and Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch were also awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.