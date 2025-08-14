BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Coca-Cola celebrating Independence Day with ‘Share a Coke with Pakistan’ campaign

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola Pakistan is celebrating the country’s Independence Day by integrating its iconic ‘Share A Coke’ campaign with Pakistan’s rich cultural motifs. “Share a Coke with Pakistan” features beautifully designed floats and carts, offering fans Independence Day-themed bottles and eye-catching billboards across the country adorned with traditional icons.

Sunay Sanl, General Manager of Coca Cola İçecek (CCI), Turkish bottling partner of Coca-Cola Pakistan, said, “For decades, Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan has been woven into the very fabric of this nation, connecting deeply with its culture, people, and economy. “Share a Coke with Pakistan” campaign celebrates this enduring bond that transcends business.

With thousands of Pakistanis integral to every level of the Coca-Cola System’s value chain, this partnership embodies the profound friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Through Coca Cola İçecek’s comprehensive bottling, distribution, and retail network, we don’t just serve refreshment – we continue our journey as a cherished part of Pakistani households and a living symbol of Turkish-Pakistani friendship.”

Sami Wahid, General Manager of Coca-Cola Pakistan, expressed his excitement about the campaign, saying, “Six years after independence, in 1953, Coca-Cola Pakistan became a part of this nation and has since been present on all major occasions, including Independence Day celebrations.

From Coke Studio, which brought Pakistan’s music scene to the global center stage, to our partnerships with sports events such as FIFA and the ICC Champions Trophy that every young Pakistani passionately follows, we continue to celebrate 72 years of connection with this land of incredible beauty, history, and potential.”

“Share a Coke with Pakistan” builds on this legacy by incorporating block-printed ajrak patterns of Sindh, colourful embroidery from various regions, flamboyant truck art that is a hallmark of Pakistani roads, delicate floral and geometric designs of Mughal miniature paintings, and the stunning blue pottery from Multan and Hala. It is a testament to the beautiful journey that Coca-Cola and Pakistan are on together.

