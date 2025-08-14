BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Print 2025-08-14

First AI-powered port operations system to be launched today

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant leap towards digital governance, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid announced on Tuesday that Pakistan will launch its first AI-powered port operations system on 14 August – marking the country’s entry into artificial intelligence at an operational government level.

Addressing the National Assembly, the minister described the initiative as a cornerstone of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s broader AI policy, aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency across state institutions.

“This marks a turning point,” he declared. “The maritime ministry is leading the way in AI adoption – no more delays, no more backdoors.”

He dismissed concerns over port inefficiencies, revealing that Pakistan’s ports posted a record-breaking profit of Rs109.7 billion last year.

He said that efforts to tighten customs procedures and combat revenue leakages are also underway, with the implementation of systems like the Pakistan Single Window and the Port Community System.

He also announced a forthcoming “bunkering policy” designed to position Pakistan as a regional hub for maritime fuel investment.

But while the government touted digital progress, tempers flared on the opposition benches.

On a point of order, PPP MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari launched a scathing attack on the federal government over the sudden shutdown of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), labelling it a “grave injustice” that has sparked job losses and economic distress.

“The House was assured these stores would remain open,” she said. “Yet here we are – thousands unemployed, families in hardship, and the very promise of subsidised essentials gutted.”

The USC, once a crucial lifeline for low-income households, ceased nationwide operations on 1 August. Inventory was shifted to warehouses and digital systems shut down – a move that appeared to contradict earlier ministerial assurances that no closure was on the cards.

Aseefa, the daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, demanded an immediate reversal of the decision and an official explanation from the government. “We must be building institutions – not bulldozing them,” she insisted.

Caught in the crossfire was Federal Defence Production Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, who previously told the House the stores would continue operating.

