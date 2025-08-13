BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskyy says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

AFP Published 13 Aug, 2025 08:58pm

BERLIN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that Russia should face new sanctions if it does not agree to an “immediate ceasefire” at a summit with US President Donald Trump this week.

“We hope that the central topic at the meeting will be a ceasefire. An immediate ceasefire,” Zelenskyy said after a call with Trump and European leaders.

“Sanctions must be in place and must be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire,” Zelenskyy added, speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

Trump is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday and has said he wants to arrange a trilateral meeting including Zelenskyy.

Trump-Putin summit to take place on US military base

Ukraine in March agreed to a US proposal for a ceasefire and has said there can be no substantive peace talks with Russia without one.

Russia has rejected the ceasefire proposal and stalled on Zelenskyy’s call for direct talks with Putin.

“I have told my colleagues, the US president, and our European friends, that Putin definitely does not want peace,” Zelenskyy said.

He also said that Russia was “trying to put pressure on all parts of the Ukrainian front ahead of the meeting in Alaska”.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskyy says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Finance Minister Aurangzeb optimistic on policy rate cut

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

What does Moody’s upgraded rating signify for Pakistan?

NA adopts ATA amendment allowing 3-month ‘preventive detention’ of terror suspects

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar

Pakistan buys about 55,000 tons white sugar in tender, traders say

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil edges up after US warning on Russia sanctions

Mughal Energy completes hydro testing of 36.5MW hybrid power plant

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Read more stories