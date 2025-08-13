BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Highnoon Laboratories, Beximco Pharmaceuticals partner to help transform healthcare in Pakistan

Press Release Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 07:21pm

Highnoon Laboratories Limited has announced a partnership with Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Bangladesh, stating that the alliance marked a milestone in Highnoon’s international expansion strategy, aimed at bringing advanced technologies, therapies, and novel dosage forms to the Pakistani market.

Both companies are listed on the stock exchanges in their respective countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at Beximco’s headquarters in Dhaka by Dr Adeel Abbas, Co-Chairman & CEO of Highnoon Laboratories Limited, and Mr Rabbur Reza, Chief Operating Officer of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited.

The partnership will focus on the distribution, marketing, and sales of specialiased pharmaceutical products in Pakistan, with an emphasis on respiratory, diabetes, and cardiovascular therapeutic segments.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen Highnoon’s portfolio in these high-impact areas, providing a competitive edge through innovative drug delivery systems and clinical advancements, according to the company.

Highnoon is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. With cGMP- compliant manufacturing capabilities and a diverse product portfolio across major therapeutic areas, the company continues to position itself as a trusted healthcare partner, both locally and internationally.

The collaboration also reflects the strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, reinforcing a shared vision for regional cooperation in healthcare and trade.

healthcare Highnoon Laboratories Beximco Pharmaceuticals healthcare in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Highnoon Laboratories, Beximco Pharmaceuticals partner to help transform healthcare in Pakistan

Finance Minister Aurangzeb optimistic on policy rate cut

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

What does Moody’s upgraded rating signify for Pakistan?

NA adopts ATA amendment allowing 3-month ‘preventive detention’ of terror suspects

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil edges up after US warning on Russia sanctions

Mughal Energy completes hydro testing of 36.5MW hybrid power plant

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Read more stories