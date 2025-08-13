What does Moody’s upgraded rating signify for Pakistan?

Moody’s Ratings upgraded on Wednesday Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating to Caa1 from Caa2, citing improved external liquidity and a stronger short-term repayment outlook following continued engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and bilateral lenders. However, the stable outlook also underscores lingering structural vulnerabilities.

According to Moody’s, the upgrade reflects “reduced default risk” as Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have risen, aided by disbursements under the IMF’s ongoing programme and rollovers of maturing bilateral debt.

The country’s import coverage has improved to over two months, compared to less than a month in early 2023, easing immediate balance-of-payments pressures.

However, in the sovereign rating hierarchy, Caa1 still places Pakistan in the highly speculative category, several notches below investment grade.

At this level, borrowing costs in global markets remain elevated and investor participation is largely limited to high-yield and frontier market funds. Pakistan’s external financing needs remain high, driven by large current account requirements and significant debt repayments in the coming years.

Moody’s warned that without sustained reforms and a continued IMF anchor, the fiscal position could quickly deteriorate again.

The upgrade is therefore more symbolic than transformative - signaling a step away from imminent default, but not yet a return to market normalcy.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb optimistic on policy rate cut

Market reaction was measured. The rupee strengthened slightly against the US dollar, while Pakistan’s 2026 Eurobond yield fell by 25 basis points, reflecting modest confidence gains.

Analysts noted that the rating change could help attract incremental portfolio inflows and smooth bilateral negotiations, but would not, by itself, restore Pakistan’s access to affordable international debt markets.

Moody’s last upgraded Pakistan in August 2024, from Caa3 to Caa2, after the IMF approved a new loan programme.

Today’s move builds on that momentum, but economists caution that the country must maintain reform discipline through 2026 to preserve recent stability.

Understanding Moody’s ratings: Where Caa1 stands

Moody’s assigns sovereign credit ratings from highest quality (Aaa) to lowest (C). Each category signals the agency’s view of a country’s ability and willingness to repay debt.

Aaa, Aa1-Aa3, A1-A3: Very strong to adequate capacity to meet debt obligations

Baa1-Baa3: Countries in this range borrow at relatively low interest rates

B1-B3: Significant credit risk; vulnerable to adverse developments

Caa1- Caa3: Very high credit risk, dependent on favorable conditions to meet obligations

Ca: Likely in, or very close to, default, with some recovery possible.