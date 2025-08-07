SBP-held reserves decline by $72 million to $14.2 billion

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $72 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.2 billion as of August 1, 2025, the central bank reported on Thursday.

According to the SBP, the decline in reserves was attributed to external debt repayments during the week.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.50 billion, which includes $5.3 billion held by commercial banks.

“During the week ended on 01-Aug-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$72 million to US$14,231.9 million due to external debt repayments,” it said.

As of July 25, 2025, SBP reserves stood at $14.30 billion, following a decrease of $153 million.