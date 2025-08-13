BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
DCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 185.68 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.3%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.2%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.12%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
KOSM 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
MLCF 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
NBP 146.85 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.58%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
PIAHCLA 20.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
PPL 183.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.08%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
SNGP 117.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.05%)
SSGC 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.04%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.08%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,003 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,443 Decreased By -78.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee rises the most in a month on broad dollar weakness

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 04:24pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee gained the most in more than a month on Wednesday as softer U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, weighing on the dollar.

The local currency unit gained 0.31% - its highest intraday gain since July 3 - and closed at 87.4400, compared to Tuesday’s close of 87.7125.

U.S. inflation data released on Tuesday showed consumer prices rose modestly in the world’s largest economy in July, with impact from recent tariffs staying limited.

This provided a boost to emerging market currencies including the Indian rupee, as the odds for a September rate cut from the Fed climbed to 94%. Markets are now pricing in 60 basis points of cuts this year, lifting risk appetite among investors.

Investor confidence in the dollar was further dented after the White House said President Donald Trump was weighing legal action against Fed Chair Jerome Powell over his handling of renovations at the central bank’s headquarters.

The dollar index was down 0.4% at 97.645 at 1544 IST.

Indian rupee ends flat as market awaits key inflation data in US and India

“For the USD/INR pair, the outlook is bearish for the next couple of days,” said Jigar Trivedi, senior currency and commodity analyst at Reliance Securities.

The uncertainty over U.S. tariffs remains the dominant drag on sentiment, Trivedi said, adding that the upcoming Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on Friday is a key risk event that could sway the currency’s direction.

The stakes of the meeting, which aims to explore a resolution to the war in Ukraine, are high for the rupee.

Market participants expect any resolution to the conflict to have a bearing on additional tariffs that President Trump has imposed on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, most Asian currencies advanced, with the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit up 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, and the South Korean won rising 0.5%.

India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee rises the most in a month on broad dollar weakness

Finance Minister Aurangzeb optimistic on policy rate cut

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

US market: Pakistan exporters poised to gain notable competitive edge

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil falls as IEA raises supply forecast, investors await US-Russia meeting

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Gold price continues to fall, reaches Rs358,100

Mughal Energy completes hydro testing of 36.5MW hybrid power plant

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Read more stories