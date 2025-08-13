Mughal Energy completes hydro testing of 36.5MW hybrid power plant

Mughal Energy announced on Thursday that its 36.50 MW Hybrid Power Plant has entered the final stages following the completion of the hydro testing phase.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“Hydro testing is a critical step in such projects, serving to verify the mechanical integrity and pressure endurance of pipelines, boilers, and related systems before commencing electrical works,” the notice read.

The notice further said that the successful completion of this stage marks a significant progress towards the plant’s Commercial Operation Date (COD).

It said that the company anticipates that the project will come online during the second quarter of FY 2026.

Mughal Energy was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Pakistan on August 19, 2012 and is domiciled in Lahore.

The principal purpose of the company is to generate, purchase, import, transform, convert, distribute, supply, export and deal in electricity and all other forms of energy and products or services associated therewith.