BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
BOP 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
DCL 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.69%)
DGKC 185.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.21%)
FCCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.65%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.97%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
MLCF 85.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 146.00 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.98%)
PAEL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.31%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PPL 184.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-1.71%)
PREMA 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.71%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SNGP 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
SSGC 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.05%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
BR100 15,086 Increased By 50.7 (0.34%)
BR30 42,558 Increased By 36.2 (0.09%)
KSE100 147,467 Increased By 462.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,146 Increased By 134 (0.3%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2025 10:03am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.16% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281.97, a gain of Re0.45.

On Tuesday, rupee closed at 282.42.

Internationally, the US dollar weakened on Wednesday after a tame reading on US inflation bolstered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, with President Donald Trump’s attempts to extend his grip over US institutions also undermining the currency.

US consumer prices increased marginally in July, data showed on Tuesday, in line with forecasts and as the pass-through from Trump’s sweeping tariffs to goods prices has so far been limited.

Investors eyeing imminent Fed cuts cheered the data and moved to price in a 98% chance the central bank would ease rates next month, which in turn dragged on the dollar.

Against the yen, the dollar was last 0.05% lower at 147.76, while the euro was steady at $1.1676, having risen 0.5% in the previous session.

The dollar index last stood at 98.08, after falling roughly 0.5% on Tuesday.

US Treasury yields similarly fell on the heightened rate cut expectations, with the two-year yield last at 3.7371%, having swung in a range of nearly 10 basis points on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year yield was little changed at 4.2965%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Wednesday after falling in the previous session after an industry report showed US crude stockpiles climbed last week illustrating the end of the seasonal summer demand period is nearing.

Brent crude futures gained 3 cents to 66.15 a barrel at 0102 GMT after dropping 0.8% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3 cents to $63.14 after declining 1.2%.

This is an intra-day update

