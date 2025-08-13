BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
DCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 185.68 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.3%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.2%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.12%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
KOSM 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
MLCF 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
NBP 146.85 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.58%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
PIAHCLA 20.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
PPL 183.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.08%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
SNGP 117.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.05%)
SSGC 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.04%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.08%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,003 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,443 Decreased By -78.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

BR Web Desk Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 03:59pm

Bulls were unable to maintain their momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as investors engaged in profit-taking during the final hours of trading on Wednesday.

The trading session opened on a positive note, lifting the benchmark KSE-100 Index to an intra-day high of 147,892.25.

However, all intra-day gains were erased amid selling pressure, which pushed the index to an intra-day low of 146,417.80. The KSE-200 index eventually settled at 146,529.30, a decrease of 476.02 points or 0.32%.

The decline was “mainly driven by profit-taking”, Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

In a key development, Moody’s raised Pakistan’s credit rating by one notch to ‘Caa1’ from ‘Caa2,’ citing Islamabad’s improving external position.

Moody’s assigned a stable outlook to Pakistan’s rating.

“The recent credit rating upgrade from the global agency aligns with the view we shared with our clients in a publication at the beginning of the fiscal year, as one of nine key themes we identified as relevant for capital markets in FY26,” Amreen Soorani, Head of Research at JS Global, told Business Recorder.

“While the positive shifts in Pakistan’s macroeconomic landscape that have led to the upgrade are encouraging, continued fiscal prudence, careful management of the external account, and a focus on sustainable growth will be crucial for further upgrades and sustained investor confidence,” she added.

On Tuesday, the PSX navigated a turbulent session, closing at a record high despite heavy profit-taking by investors keen to lock in recent gains.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index ended just 75.48 points, or 0.05% up, at 147,005.32 points.

Globally, stocks in Asia climbed and the US dollar was subdued on Wednesday, as data showed both resilience in major economies and the need for central banks to remain accommodative.

Wall Street scaled new heights on Tuesday, driven by increasing certainty that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month. Japan’s Nikkei broke through the 43,000 level for the first time, and cryptocurrency ether rose to an almost four-year high.

The highly anticipated US inflation readings indicated President Donald Trump’s tariff regime had yet to filter down to consumer prices. In Japan, a report showed manufacturers grew more confident about business conditions after a trade agreement with the United States.

The MSCI All Country World Index of shares climbed for a second day to reach 948.54, a new all-time high. Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 1.4%, also setting a new peak for a second-straight session.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX holiday Pakistan Stock Market KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Finance Minister Aurangzeb optimistic on policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

US market: Pakistan exporters poised to gain notable competitive edge

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil falls as IEA raises supply forecast, investors await US-Russia meeting

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Gold price continues to fall, reaches Rs358,100

Mughal Energy completes hydro testing of 36.5MW hybrid power plant

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Read more stories