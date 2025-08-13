BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

Properties in Portugal: PAC takes notice of Asif’s statement regarding bureaucrats

Wasim Iqbal Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday took notice of the statement made by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in which, he mentioned Pakistani bureaucrats are buying properties in Portugal.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Junaid Akbar, where important government matters were considered.

The committee’s chairman said that details would be requested regarding which bureaucrats have acquired plots there.

In this regard, the committee has requested a briefing from the Ministry of Interior, the State Bank, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other relevant institutions in the next meeting.

In the meeting, the committee’s chairman also raised the issue of implementing sales tax in erstwhile FATA and said that sales tax has now been imposed in FATA, on which, clarification is required.

The committee also expressed concern over the possible closure of Utility Stores and decided to take a briefing on the matter at the next meeting.

