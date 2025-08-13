BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

‘Pakistan needs $50bn annually to mitigate to climate risks’

Recorder Report Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 08:33am

ISLAMABAD: Ranked first on the Climate Risk Index 2025 despite contributing less than 0.9 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is bearing disproportionate losses.

In 2022 alone, climate-induced disasters inflicted over USD 30 billion in damages, with recovery needs exceeding $16.3 billion.

Air pollution alone causes over 128,000 premature deaths annually, while productivity in agriculture has declined by 10–20 percent due to climate variability, further straining livelihoods and the economy. Experts warn that Pakistan now requires $40–50 billion annually to effectively mitigate and adapt to climate risks.

Speaking at the report launch, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&E) Secretary Aisha Humera Chaudhry said: “Pakistan’s climate vulnerability is a globally acknowledged reality. But to respond effectively, we must channel substantial and timely climate finance towards local solutions.

The role of the private sector, as showcased by OICCI and its member companies, is central to our national climate strategy. We call on international partners to match Pakistan’s climate ambition with significant funding support.”

The economic argument for climate finance is clear. Without urgent decarbonisation, Pakistan’s exports face mounting risks under new global trade frameworks, such as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem stressed: “Pakistan’s reliance on fossil fuels and carbon-intensive practices puts our exports at risk, especially under frameworks like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Decarbonization and green finance are no longer optional, they are essential to sustaining economic growth and global competitiveness.”

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Executive Director Dr Abid Suleri reinforced the need for collaborative policy and financing mechanisms: “In the context of eroding public and grant based climate finance, market-based solutions and private sector is not part of problem but an amicable solution to climate crises.

Climate catastrophes are not a future concern; it is today’s socioeconomic reality. Pakistan must now move beyond pledges and create an ecosystem where private investment in climate resilience is not only encouraged but enabled through consistent policy, data transparency, and accessible financing instruments.”

ACCA President Ayla Majid emphasised the role of skills and financial expertise in climate action: “Mobilising climate finance is not just about securing funds, it is about ensuring they are deployed effectively, with transparency and measurable impact. Building the financial, technical, and governance capacities to manage these resources is key to turning commitments into real resilience for Pakistan.”

The 3rd PCC Report outlines actionable pathways in regenerative agriculture, industrial decarbonisation, plastic circularity, and carbon market development. It emphasises that climate funding must be paired with enabling policies and capacity-building to close Pakistan’s climate financing gap.

The OICCI, as the only private sector representative from Pakistan at COP28 and COP29, continues to champion public-private partnerships for climate action.

The organisation has engaged with regulators, including the State Bank of Pakistan and the SECP, to advance green taxonomies and ESG reporting frameworks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan climate change air pollution climate finance climate risks Climate Risk Index 2025

Comments

200 characters

‘Pakistan needs $50bn annually to mitigate to climate risks’

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

Oil prices little changed as industry report points to slowing US demand

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

Read more stories