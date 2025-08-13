BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Seales leads West Indies to ODI series victory over Pakistan

AFP Published 13 Aug, 2025 02:06am

TAROUBA: An inspired Jayden Seales led the West Indies to a crushing 202-run victory over Pakistan in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

The fast bowler blew away the Pakistan top order en route to figures of 6-18 as the tourists were bundled out for just 92 in a chase of 295 to win.

The Windies had reached 294-6 in their 50 overs batting first, powered by captain Shai Hope’s brilliant unbeaten hundred.

The Caribbean side sealed a much-needed first ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991, after being swept aside 3-0 and 5-0 in Test and T20 series respectively by Australia earlier in the summer.

“We stress on negatives a lot in West Indies,” said Hope. “So many positives to shout about. Great to see the guys pulling off history.

“Seales is a quality bowler… He’s a class act. Anything you ask him to do, he puts his hands up.”

Pakistan’s reply got off to a horrendous start as Seales removed Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan inside the first three overs to reduce them to 8-3.

Pakistan slide in ICC ODI rankings after West Indies loss

Seales then trapped Babar Azam lbw for just nine to leave Pakistan’s hopes of a 2-1 series win in tatters.

“Seales made it difficult for us. Done so throughout the series. But we lost three early wickets, that’s what cost us,” said Pakistan skipper Rizwan.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took two wickets through the middle overs, before Seales returned to remove tailenders Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah and complete a six-fer.

The hosts, who lost the opening game of the series, wrapped up the win when Pakistan number 11 Abrar Ahmed was run out by Roston Chase.

Pakistan had started strongly with the ball after winning the toss and electing to field, as the West Indies struggled to find the boundary.

The home side were 68-3 when Keacy Carty was dismissed lbw by Abrar for a 45-ball 17.

The usually big-hitting Sherfane Rutherford also never got going and crawled to 15 from 40 deliveries before falling to Ayub.

But Chase helped revive the innings with a quickfire 36, giving Hope some much-needed assistance.

Chase was bowled by Naseem and Motie was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz as the West Indies’ batting effort threatened to peter out.

But Hope and Justin Greaves plundered 110 runs from the final 8.1 overs in a blistering assault to get their team close to 300.

Hope finished on 120 not out, with 10 fours and five sixes, completing his 18th one-day international century.

He now sits behind only Brian Lara and Chris Gayle on the all-time list for most ODI tons for the Windies.

Greaves more than played his part, clubbing an unbeaten 43 from just 24 balls.

